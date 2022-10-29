NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Oct 29, 2022 include Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2022-23 NBA season is only a couple of weeks old but we’re already seeing some patterns emerge and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has looked like an MVP through his first four games this year. The fifth-year Slovenian is averaging a league-leading 36.3 points per game while dishing out 9.3 assists per contest and pulling down 9.5 rebounds a night. Doncic is shooting a career-best 50.0% from the floor and has returned at least 6x on both FanDuel and DraftKings in each of his last three games with 64 points or more.

That's driven his NBA daily Fantasy price up to $12,500 on DK and $11,600 on FD, but can he continue to produce at a rate that makes that pricing make sense for your NBA DFS lineups? The NBA DFS player pool for Saturday includes some other compelling options at point guard like Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and James Harden.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Friday, they highlighted Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: James scored 28 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to return 51.25 points on DraftKings and 52.9 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, October 29

For Saturday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who is listed at $7,400 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft went from role player as a rookie to starting in his second season and playing a critical part in Memphis’ 56 victories to finish second in the Western Conference.

Now he’s an unassailable franchise Cornerstone and he’s playing like it, averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8% from the 3-point line. Bane is one of the league’s best shooters and he’ll have a plus Matchup on Saturday against a Jazz defense that allowed the Nuggets to shoot 45.9% from beyond the arc on Friday night.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel). The two-time NBA MVP has averaged at least 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in each of the last four seasons and the six-time all-star is putting up career-best numbers in 2022-23 thus far.

Antetokounmpo is shooting a staggering 61.3% from the floor while averaging 34.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game and the Bucks are a perfect 4-0. He averaged 32.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game against the Hawks last season and should be in line for a big night in a critical early-season Eastern Conference matchup.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, October 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup.

Mike McClure's optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday include multiple high-value picks based on matchups and statistical trends.