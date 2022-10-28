NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Oct. 28, 2022 including LeBron James

Multi-category contributions are critical to NBA daily Fantasy success and in an era with big men like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid who can do everything, it’s Pivotal to find ways to get those high-upside options in your NBA DFS lineups. All three will be in action on Friday night and while it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to afford them all, having exposure to one or two would certainly be wise given their potential to go off for 60-70 Fantasy points on any given night . But to do that you have to find affordable options in the NBA DFS player pool to offset the cost.

The Hornets are down Terry Rozier (ankle) and LaMelo Ball (ankle) as they take on the Magic on Friday and Dennis Smith Jr. has suddenly stumbled into some major minutes in the NBA’s No. 1 offense. Smith is coming off a 14-11 double-double on Wednesday in a loss to the Knicks and is priced under $7,000 on FanDuel and DraftKings. So should you be using Smith to go after some of the bigger names available in a loaded 11-game NBA DFS slate? Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, they highlighted Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in his NBA DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bane scored 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists to return 47 points on DraftKings and 43.2 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Friday, October 28

For Friday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Spurs guard Josh Richardson, who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel. Now in his eighth NBA season, Richardson cut his teeth in the league as a skilled wing defender but Evolved into a capable Offensive threat, and now he’s in a position with a Rebuilding San Antonio roster where he is seeing significant minutes since moving into the starting lineup.

Richardson played 32 minutes in his first start on Wednesday against the Timberwolves and put together a strong stat line with 11 points, 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. That performance produced a nearly 10x return on DraftKings and over an 8x return on FanDuel. Even with his price up on both sites, expect Richardson to provide a solid return again on Friday with 30-35 minutes in the forecast.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Lakers forward LeBron James ($10,300 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). The Lakers might be off to an abysmal start, but James continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 25.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He’ll take on a Timberwolves defense that ranks 20th in the NBA in points allowed per game (116.6).

In his career, James is averaging 26.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game against Minnesota while shooting 53.5% from the floor and 40.8% from the 3-point line. Anthony Davis (back) is likely to play on Friday, but given how labored he looked in the loss to the Nuggets, expect James to have to put the team on his shoulders against a quality opponent.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, October 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.