NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Oct. 26, 2022 include LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley put the league on notice in his rookie season that he is a bonafide centerpiece for the team’s future. While plenty of attention has rightfully been on Donovan Mitchell’s start with the team this year, Mobley has continued to provide steady play for the Cavs through his first three games. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers take on the winless Orlando Magic, but can Mobley further his production to lead NBA DFS lineups?

Last season, Mobley averaged just 9.5 points, six rebounds and two assists in two games against Orlando. Another Cleveland big man in the NBA DFS player pool that might be a Stronger option is Jarrett Allen, who scored 19 points and snagged 11 boards in his Lone start against the Magic last season. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, they highlighted Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic scored 37 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block to return 68.25 points on DraftKings and 66.7 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, October 26

For Wednesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Lakers forward LeBron James, who is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. James is off to a fast start this season and has scored 31 points in two of his three games so far. Against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, they finished with eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in addition to one of those 31-point showings.

The winless Lakers have felt like they’ve been in a tailspin since last season and need a win in the worst way. That’s not going to be easy on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets and reigning two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic. However, in two games against the Nuggets last season, James managed to find ways to produce and averaged 25 points with nine rebounds.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Charlotte point guard Dennis Smith Jr. ($6,000 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). In his first start of the season against Atlanta, Smith scored 18 points and dished out six assists in the Hornets’ 126-109 win against the Hawks. Charlotte guards LaMelo Ball (out) and Terry Rozier (doubtful) are both nursing ankle injuries, so Smith should get another chance to step up on Wednesday against New York.

The Knicks have been a solid Fantasy defense against opposing point guards this season, but the Charlotte offense is always a strong bet to create plenty of scoring opportunities against any team. Smith didn’t face the Knicks last season when he was with Portland, but he did log three appearances against them in 2020-21 while with the Pistons. In those games, he hit 40 percent of his three-point attempts, made four total steals, and averaged four rebounds in a reserve role.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.