NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Oct 22, 2022 include Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday and the NBA schedule is loaded with three games between playoff teams from a season ago and a slew of all-stars in the NBA DFS player pool. Nikola Jokic has won back-to-back NBA MVPs and he’s got a juicy matchup against an undersized Thunder roster since they’ll be without No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren (foot) for the entire season. Oklahoma City will start 6-foot-8 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at center and Jokic is a candidate to go off for another triple-double after putting up 26-12-10 against the Warriors on Friday night.

On Friday, they highlighted Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Haliburton produced 27 points, 12 assists, three rebounds and a steal to return 50.75 points on DraftKings and 47.6 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, October 22

For Saturday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Pistons forward Saddiq Bey, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel. Bey made the All-Rookie team in 2020-21 after averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and he followed that up with a strong sophomore season where he averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Now in his third season, Bey should benefit from having two explosive guards in the lineup with him (Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey) and he’s coming off a strong effort on Friday night against the Knicks. Bey poured in 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 from the 3-point line while also chipping in seven rebounds, a block and a steal.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,000 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel). Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP who has averaged 28.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over the last four seasons while shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Antetokounmpo started his season on Thursday night by shooting 9-for-16 from the floor and producing 21 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in an upset win over the 76ers. On Saturday, he’ll take on a Rockets Squad that has given up 123.0 points per game over their first two contests.

