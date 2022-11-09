NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 9, 2022 include Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks each have the longest winning streaks in the Eastern Conference, at three games. They both host home games on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz, respectively. Jayson Tatum has scored more than 35 points in two of his last three games, while Marcus Smart has dished out more than 10 assists in each of his last two starts, but should you go with either in your NBA DFS lineups?

Trae Young (shin) is questionable for Atlanta’s game against Utah, but Dejounte Murray has been producing with or without Young on the floor. Over the last three games, Murray has averaged 27.7 points, 10.3 assists and 3.7 steals, making him an option in the NBA DFS player pool along with Hawks center Clint Capela, who has 41 total rebounds over his last three starts. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, they highlighted Pistons guard Cade Cunningham as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cunningham scored 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists to return 47.25 points on DraftKings and 42.7 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, November 9

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,400 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. After taking a game off against Oklahoma City (knee soreness), Antetokounmpo was back on the floor Monday with another top performance. Against Atlanta, he scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had two steals with a block.

Antetokounmpo is on Wednesday’s injury report, but will likely be in the lineup when the Bucks play the Thunder again in Oklahoma City. So far this season, Antetokounmpo is tied with centers Nikola Vucevic and Jarrett Allen for the most double-doubles (seven) behind just Nikola Jokic. In two games against OKC last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Antetokounmpo with Milwaukee center Bobby Portis ($6,800 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel). Portis scored 11 points with 10 rebounds in his last start on Monday against Atlanta. For the season, he is averaging 13.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and two assists per game.

The majority of Portis’ shots this season have come from beyond the three-point line, and over their last three games, the Thunder have allowed opponents to hit 39.6% of their three-point attempts. Although Portis has hit just 34.1% of his Threes so far this season, last year, he hit 45.5% of them against OKC. Overall in his two meetings with the Thunder in 2021-22, he averaged 17.5 points with 13.5 rebounds.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.