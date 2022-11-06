NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 6, 2022 include Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks bounced back from his second-lowest point total of the young season on Friday against Charlotte with a 23-point performance. His nine points against Portland on Wednesday were his fewest since his first game this year, but is he more likely to go off or fizzle for NBA DFS lineups when the Grizzlies host the Washington Wizards on Sunday? Desmond Bane (knee) missed the Grizzlies’ game on Oct. 31 against the Jazz, but over his last five starts, he has averaged 29.8 points and 5.4 rebounds, Proving to be a difference-maker.

Meanwhile, Washington is coming off of its most lopsided loss of the season against a Brooklyn Nets team in disarray. However, Rui Hachimura could end up being a secret Weapon in the NBA DFS player pool following a season-low two points against Brooklyn, as Memphis has the fourth-worst scoring defense in the NBA and a bottom-six Fantasy defense against opposing small forwards.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Sunday, November 6

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who is listed at $10,100 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Morant is coming off of his lowest-scoring output of the season, scoring just 12 points in Friday’s win over Charlotte, but he did manage to finish with 11 assists. This year, he has scored the 11th-most points in the NBA (232) and averages 29 points per game.

In two games against the Wizards last season, Morant scored 45 total points with nine rebounds and six assists. Washington won’t have star player Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) on the floor, after he had two steals and a block in his last start. Morant will be the most dynamic player on the court for either team on Sunday, and should be hungry to get back into a groove on offense.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). In Porzingis’ last start, he recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in Washington’s loss to Brooklyn. This season, he has averaged 20.2 points with 8.7 rebounds per game and has shot 50.8% from the field.

With Beal out of the lineup on Sunday, it will be up to Porzingis to pick up the slack on offense. The Grizzlies have allowed opponents to hit 3-pointers at the eighth-highest rate in the league (37.1%), and Porzingis has hit 40% of his 3-point attempts over his last three games (6-for-15). While Steven Adams has been an imposing presence in the low post for Memphis, 60% of Prozingis’ field goal attempts this season have come from further than ten feet away from the basket.

