NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 5, 2022 include Dejounte Murray

With LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier both out with ankle injuries, Dennis Smith Jr. has had to take over as the starting point guard in Charlotte and the journeyman has become a useful tool for NBA daily Fantasy players. Smith is averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game since entering the starting lineup and has provided a return of 6x or better in four of his seven starts on DraftKings and five times in nine games overall on FanDuel. However, with his NBA DFS pricing on the rise, can you justify sticking with Smith in your NBA DFS lineups as they take on the Nets on Saturday?

Finding potential value plays like Smith is critical to success in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s so that you can afford some of the bigger stars in the NBA DFS player pool. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young are all big names with a lot of upside who are scheduled to play tonight but they’ll cost you a pretty penny. Before making any NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, they highlighted Nets forward Kevin Durant as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Durant put up 28 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and a blocked shot to return 59.25 points on DraftKings and 56.3 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, November 5

For Saturday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is to roster Durant again, who is listed at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Durant remains a Lethal scorer who can get buckets at every level and with Kyrie Irving serving a five-game suspensionhe has to carry an even larger load than normal for the next stretch.

On Friday, Durant led the Nets to a 128-86 win over the Wizards with a huge night, finishing just one rebound shy of a triple-double (28-11-9) in only 33 minutes of action. He’s now averaging 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season while shooting 52% from the floor. Now he’ll take on a Hornets Squad missing their top two guards and two of their top four wings on Saturday coming off a game where they surrendered 130 points to the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks guard Dejounte Murray ($9,600 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel). Murray had already established himself as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA prior to last season, but with DeMar DeRozan leaving during the offseason, Gregg Popovich saddled Murray with a more extensive role on the Offensive side and he enjoyed a breakthrough season.

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game to make his first All-Star team and the Hawks made a big move to acquire him in a trade this offseason. Now he’s looked like the perfect complement to Young in the Atlanta backcourt and he’s averaging 22.0 points, 7.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He is also coming off a massive performance against the Knicks on Wednesday night where he had 36 points, nine assists, four rebounds, six steals and a blocked shot.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.