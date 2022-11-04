NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 4, 2022 includes Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of controversy this week with the departure of head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start, followed by the suspension of Kyrie Irving for five games on the heels of the team’s loss to Chicago on Tuesday. One player that stepped up amid the Chaos on Tuesday was small forward Royce O’Neale, who scored a season-high 20 points in Tuesday’s loss. The Nets are back in action on Friday at Washington, but can any of their players provide a lift to NBA DFS lineups?

The other side of that matchup may be the most advantageous when scanning the NBA DFS player pool. Washington’s big three of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma combined for 77 points in their last game, a 10-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Thursday, he highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jokic notched a triple-double with 15 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds against Oklahoma City to return 53.75 points on DraftKings and 44.6 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Friday, November 4

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Nets superstar Kevin Durant who is listed at $10,300 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Durant scored 32 points, and finished with nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks against Chicago. This season, he is averaging 32.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Durant only ended up playing in one game against the Wizards last season, but he scored 25 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists in a 14-point Nets win. Although he has seen his three-point percentage dip a bit from last season, he is still hitting 52.8% of his field goal attempts overall, and is taking 10.1 free-throws per game. Durant should be in line for some bonus scoring on Friday night, as the Wizards have given up the eighth-most free throws per game to opponents (24.6).

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat swingman Caleb Martin ($4,700 on DraftKings and FanDuel). Martin scored eight points with three rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal in his last start against Sacramento on Wednesday. Those numbers are right around his averages for the season, but he is also hitting 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts to start 2022.

After a day off following wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Heat are at Indiana on Friday night. Miami has primarily played a small-ball lineup with the 6-foot-5 Martin at power forward, even though he is listed at small forward on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The Pacers have been a bottom-five Fantasy defense against small forwards this season, and give up 25.79 points per game to the position. So, Martin should be positioned to play above his averages on Friday, especially with Jimmy Butler (hip) out.

