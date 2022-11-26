NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 26 includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday but with only three primetime games on the NBA schedule, it will be a relatively shallow NBA DFS player pool. Lakers vs. Spurs and Rockets vs. Thunder both tip off at 8 pm ET while Suns vs. Jazz wraps up the night’s action with a 9 pm ET tip. So which players have the best matchups on Saturday night as you craft your NBA DFS strategy for tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings?

LeBron James returned to action against the Spurs on Friday and turned in 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot and he’ll have San Antonio again on Saturday. Is James ready for a larger workload coming back off injury and make a solid addition to your NBA DFS lineups or will the Lakers be cautious with him in the second game of a back-to-back? Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

On Friday, they highlighted Warriors guard Stephen Curry as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Curry had 33 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals to return 49.75 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, November 26

For Saturday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Jazz center Kelly Olynyk is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel. The 31-year-old is now in his 10th NBA season and he’s playing for his fifth team, but he’s having his best year offensively right now in Utah.

Olynyk is shooting a career-best 55.9% from the floor and 48.5% from the 3-point line and he’s also averaging a career-high 12.8 points and 3.1 assists per game. Olynyk has now played at least 30 minutes in each of his last four games and the Jazz will be leaning heavily on him to draw Deandre Ayton and other Phoenix big men away from the rim on Saturday night.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel). Gilgeous-Alexander has been carrying Oklahoma City all season and is now averaging 31.0 points, 6.3 assists. 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the floor.

He’s topped the 30-point mark in 13 of the 18 games that he’s played this season, but he’s also contributing in a number of other ways that have made him one of the biggest NBA DFS assets. He’s had 14 multi-steal games, 14 games with at least five assists, 11 games with at least five rebounds and has registered a block in 15 games.

