NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 25, 2022 including Steph Curry

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost their last four games, and the two most recent have come without Damian Lillard (calf) in the lineup. On Friday, they return from Thanksgiving to take on the New York Knicks, who are coming off a 10-point win over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City before the break. Anfernee Simons has been a reliable scorer for the Blazers with or without Lillard on the floor, but are there other Portland players that might be fit for your NBA DFS lineups?

Jerami Grant has scored 39 total points over the last two games and has made 9-of-17 three-pointers over his last three. Jalen Brunson could be the top choice in the NBA DFS player pool for the New York Knicks, as he has made half of his field goal attempts over the last five games. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jokic scored 39 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists against the Thunder to return 65 points on DraftKings and 60.5 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Friday, November 25

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Warriors superstar Steph Curry who is listed at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. After getting a day off to rest in the second game of a back-to-back against New Orleans, Curry came back to score 22 points with nine assists and six rebounds against the Clippers on Wednesday. Over his last five starts, he averaged 29 points with nine assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Curry is always a heat-check player from downtown, but over those last five games, he made 47.3% of his three-point attempts. On Friday, he returns to action at home against Utah, which has lost its last two games and allowed opponents to hit 3Ps at the seventh-highest rate in the NBA over its last three (37.8%). In home games this season, Curry has hit 53.5% of his shots and 46.6% of his three-pointers.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Collin Sexton ($4,600 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel). Sexton scored 17 points and dished out 12 assists in a start on Wednesday against Detroit. For the year, he has averaged 13.1 points with 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

With Mike Conley (leg) out, Sexton has been getting opportunities in the starting lineup, and in his three starts this season, his FG percentage has jumped from 45.6% to 51.4%. Golden State has been a decent Fantasy defense against opposing point guards, but it allows 3.34 made three-pointers (fifth-most in NBA) and 2.32 steals (fourth-most in NBA) to the position. Sexton hasn’t been overly assertive in either area this season, but added opportunities in those spots should bolster his Fantasy value on Friday.

