NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 12, 2022 includes Scottie Barnes

We’re not even a month into the 2022-23 NBA season but many teams have already played a dozen games or more, and the jam-packed NBA schedule has given daily Fantasy basketball players lots of options on a nightly basis. Having a loaded NBA DFS player pool almost every night makes creating variance a little easier but it also makes identifying value a little more like finding a needle in a haystack. But players who keep up with the latest NBA injuries and load management situations certainly put themselves in better situations to find affordable options for their NBA DFS lineups.

That frees up salary cap space to go after stars like Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson on a more regular basis. All four are scheduled to be in action on Saturday night and are likely to be highly rostered, but affording even just a couple of those superstars requires sacrifices to be made elsewhere. Before making any NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, they highlighted Lakers forward Anthony Davis as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Davis had 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals to return 56.5 points on DraftKings and 58.3 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, November 12

For Saturday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Pacers center Myles Turner ($6,300 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). Turner has been the subject of trade Rumors with the Pacers Originally planning a roster rebuild, and he also missed time early this season with an ankle injury. However, the Pacers have outperformed expectations and Turner has been a key reason why when he’s been in the lineup.

He’s only played six games this year but he’s currently averaging career-highs in points (17.7), rebounds (8.5) and assists (1.7) while his 3.3 blocks per game are the second most of his career. Turner had a massive 37-12 night on Monday and then followed it up with another double-double on Wednesday (14-11) despite battling foul trouble. He also blocked three shots in both of those games and has had at least two blocks in every game this season to help establish a defensive baseline.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors forward Scottie Barnes ($7,900 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is having another strong season and he should take on an even larger role at both ends with Pascal Siakam (adductor) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle) out.

Barnes is averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season while shooting 45.0% from the floor and 36.2% from the 3-point line. And that ability to contribute in multiple categories offensively while also having an impact at the defensive end makes him a dependable NBA daily Fantasy producer with upside given the current injury situation in Toronto.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.