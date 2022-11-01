NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 1, 2022 includes Devin Booker

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the top 10 overall scorers in the NBA this season, but the Brooklyn Nets still come into Tuesday’s Matchup against the Chicago Bulls with a 2-5 record. Each player has averaged over 30 points per game but has hovered around the 30% mark with their three-point shooting. The Bulls have allowed opponents to hit a league-high 43.2% of their Threes this season, so could this be the right opportunity to splurge on Durant or Irving for your NBA DFS lineups?

Last season against Chicago, Durant hit 44.4% of his three-point attempts in his three starts against the Bulls. Irving may be the more speculative choice between the two in the NBA DFS player pool, as he was just 1-for-3 from beyond the arc in his only game against Chicago last year. And this season, the Bulls have allowed an average of just 2.09 made three-pointers to opposing point guards. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

On Monday, they highlighted Raptors center Pascal Siakam as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Siakam scored 31 points with 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks to return 61.5 points on DraftKings and 60.4 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, November 1

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Suns guard Devin Booker, who is listed at $9,000 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Booker scored 30 points with six assists, three rebounds and a steal in his last start on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. This season, he has made field goals at a career-high rate of 52.9% and has averaged 29.3 points per game.

Phoenix takes on Minnesota on Tuesday, and in three starts against the Timberwolves last year, he averaged 28.7 points, seven assists and made nearly 39% of his three-point attempts. Where Booker could find some bonus Fantasy production is on the glass, as Minnesota allows the shooting guard position to average 7.73 rebounds, which is the fourth-highest mark in the NBA. Booker has finished with five rebounds in two games already this season.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft scored 18 points with four assists and three rebounds in his last start against the Mavericks on Sunday. This season, he is averaging 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Orlando has played through a challenging schedule to start the year, but should be looking forward to its Matchup on Tuesday against Oklahoma City. Banchero hasn’t been afraid to let shots fly from distance but has shot just 29% from three to start the year. However, his greatest concentration of shots has come at the rim, and the Thunder have allowed the second-most points in the paint to opponents over their last three games (56.7 points).

