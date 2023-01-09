NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 9 include Domantas Sabonis

The Memphis Grizzlies won back-to-back games on January 4 and 5, but only four days later, they find themselves in the second game of yet another back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. When Memphis last played the Spurs on November 9, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 32 points, but should they be a stack in your NBA DFS lineups on Monday? Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. didn’t play in the first meeting, but he’s been in strong form over his last three starts, and could be another strong option.

Jackson has averaged 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks over those games, and could be a prime choice in the NBA DFS player pool against a Spurs team that is dealing with some injuries in its frontcourt. San Antonio guard Josh Richardson has also been getting some more time from his spot in the rotation in recent games and has averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and a steal over his last three outings. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

On Sunday, they highlighted Mavericks center Christian Wood in his NBA DFS player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Wood scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to return 50 points on DraftKings and 45.2 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Monday, January 9

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks on Monday is Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis, who is listed at $10,500 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Sabonis scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his last start on Saturday against the Lakers. Since sitting out a game on December 27 with a sore thumb, he has averaged 23.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists over his last six games.

On Monday, the Kings host the Orlando Magic, who will be without seven-footer Bol Bol (health and safety protocols) for the fourth consecutive game. Over the last 10 games, opposing centers have shot 68% within five feet of the basket against Orlando. This season, 47% of Sabonis’ shots have come right at the basket, and he’s made 77.3% of them, which sets him up for another strong Offensive performance on Monday.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon ($5,300 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Brogdon had a brilliant game in his last outing on Saturday against San Antonio, when he scored 23 points to go with seven assists on an 8-for-12 shooting night. Over his last three games, he has averaged 18.3 points and hit 64.3% of his 3-point attempts.

Boston looks as though it will be without starting point guard Marcus Smart (knee) on Monday against Chicago, and even if Brogdon doesn’t start in his place, he’ll be needed to take on a more significant role. In three games this season where Brogdon has played and Smart was inactive, the former averaged 12 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. Brogdon has played in Boston’s previous three games against Chicago this season, and in those matchups, he averaged 20 points with four assists and three boards.

