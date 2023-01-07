NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 7 include De’Aaron Fox

The Bulls ended a 12-game losing streak against the Sixers on Friday thanks to 41 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the 3-point line by Zach LaVine. Now they’ll hope to carry that momentum into a Saturday Matchup against the Jazz. After offseason knee surgery left him looking a little sluggish to start the season, LaVine appears to have kicked things up a notch in the last month and change. Since the start of December, LaVine is averaging 24.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 46.0% from beyond the arc. He has been a consistent contributor for his NBA daily fantasy supporters.

However, LaVine went 6-for-16 and finished with just 15 points, four rebounds and two assists the last time he played in the second night of a back-to-back.

On Friday, Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 11 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Saturday, January 7

For Saturday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who is listed at $6,300 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Playing alongside Luka Doncic, Dinwiddie has been allowed to play off the ball more than in the past year and he’s having the best shooting season of his career as a result.

The 29-year-old veteran is shooting a career-high 40.7% from the 3-point line while averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. And he’s been seeing big minutes of late, playing at least 34:53 in each of the last nine games and going over the 40-minute mark four times.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard De’Aaron Fox ($8,600 on both sites). Now partnered with Domantas Sabonis, Fox has helped lead the Kings to one of the most surprising starts in the NBA. Sacramento is 20-17 and is the current No. 5 seed in the West with Fox averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

His 50.7% shooting from the floor and 79.7% mark from the free-throw line are both career highs and he’s been elevating his game as a scorer of late. In his last two games, Fox has gone 24-of-42 from the floor while scoring 62 points and he’s had at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games. Fox has been averaging 27.1 points and 6.7 assists during that span and you’ll want to ride the hot hand as the Kings take on the Lakers on Saturday.

