NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 5 includes Nikola Jokic

With only four games on the Thursday NBA schedule, Fantasy players will likely look at names from both Orlando and Memphis for their NBA DFS lineups. Both teams are playing in the second game of back-to-backs when they face each other, and Memphis shooting guard Desmond Bane is coming off a 19-point, 11-rebound effort on Wednesday against Charlotte. Brooks has averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in the second of games on consecutive nights this season, but is that enough for you to choose him for tournaments on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel?

Orlando’s Franz Wagner could be a top option in the NBA DFS player pool after he sat out Wednesday’s game (suspension), but Cole Anthony might be a Sneaky addition as well. Anthony has averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the second game of back-to-backs this season, and scored 41 total points with nine rebounds and nine assists in two games against Memphis last year. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups

On Wednesday, they highlighted Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson in his NBA DFS player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Brunson scored 38 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists to return 55.25 points on DraftKings and 51.4 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, January 5

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks for Thursday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,800 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Jokic scored 24 points to go with nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in his last start against Minnesota on Monday. He has scored at least 40 points in four of his last 11 games, and during that stretch, he averaged 29.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 10.5 assists.

On Thursday, the Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Clippers, who Denver defeated by 10 points on November 25. In that game, Jokic scored a relatively low 19 points by his own standards but also finished with 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Jokic could look for a higher offensive output with his shooting from beyond the 3-point line this time around, as he has made 5-of-8 3-pointers over his last three starts.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Magic F/C Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,400 on DraftKings and $5,900 FanDuel). Carter scored 13 points and snagged 13 rebounds with two blocks on Wednesday against Oklahoma City. He was suspended for the team’s loss to Washington last Friday, but over his last three starts, he averaged 14.7 points, eight rebounds, and hit 55.6% of his attempts from the field.

In Carter’s only game against Memphis last season, he scored 12 points and grabbed 10 boards. Like Jokic, he could be in line for a more productive Offensive day from downtown, as the Grizzlies have allowed opposing centers to hit 36% of their 3-point attempts this year. Carter missed all four of his threes on Wednesday but drained 3-of-5 over his two starts before that.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, January 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday?