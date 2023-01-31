NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 31 include Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James (hamstring) and Anthony Davis (foot) both sat on Monday night as the Lakers took on the Nets in the first game of a New York City back-to-back with the Knicks on tap for Tuesday night. So will James and Davis be able to return to the lineup for a marquee matchup in Madison Square Garden and, if so, can you trust them enough to plug them into your NBA DFS lineups? It’s a five-game NBA DFS Slate for Tuesday and three of those games feature over/unders of at least 230 points at Caesars Sportsbook.

Bucks vs. Hornets carries a whopping total of 244 points and that game is likely to be targeted heavily by anyone hoping to utilize NBA DFS stacks as part of their NBA DFS strategy. But which players from that game have the best matchups and who else in the NBA DFS player pool should you have exposure to? Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

On Monday, they highlighted Nets guard Kyrie Irving as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot to return 50.25 points on DraftKings and 50.4 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, January 31

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday is Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is listed at $7,900 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. After four seasons with the Mavericks, Brunson earned a lucrative deal in free agency to join the Knicks this offseason and the former Villanova star has been playing extremely well.

Brunson is averaging 22.7 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39.8% from the 3-point line. He’s also upped his game since the calendar flipped to 2023 as he’s averaging 28.1 PPG in January. Now he’ll take on a Lakers defense that gives up 120.9 points per game on the road and that has given up 246 points in the first two legs of a five-game road trip.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000 on DraftKings and $12,200 on FanDuel). Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP who is having his best scoring season yet, averaging 31.7 points per game while shooting 53.4% ​​from the floor.

Antetokounmpo is also averaging 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest and is coming off a 50-point night against the Pelicans on Sunday. It was his second 50-point night of the season and he’s also had a total of 10 games where he’s had 40 points or more Entering Tuesday night’s action.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 31

