NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 3 includes Domantas Sabonis

The NBA season continues to grind on in the new year and there are three games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday. Bucks vs. Wizards, Celtics vs. Thunder and Jazz vs. Kings will all tip off in a one-hour span and, despite the light schedule, it will be a surprisingly deep NBA DFS player pool. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and De’Aaron Fox are just a handful of stars that will be available for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday.

But who have the most advantageous matchups, and how do you free up enough salary cap space to take big swings on these high-upside NBA daily Fantasy performers? It’s always about striking the right balance and a little help with your NBA DFS strategy can go a long way towards making sure that you’re giving yourself the best chance in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, they highlighted Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in his NBA DFS player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Mitchell had an all-time performance with 71 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in a win over the Bulls to return 102.5 points on DraftKings and 96.1 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, January 3

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Jazz guard Mike Conley, who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. Now in his 16th NBA season, Conley might not be a Threat to get you around 20 points on a nightly basis anymore, but what he’s lost in the ability to go by people and get to the rim, he’s made up for with guile and an understanding of how to set up his teammates.

Conley’s 7.5 assists per game Entering Tuesday is a career-high and his 33.9% assist rate is his highest since 2016-17 in Memphis, and he’s managed that despite a career-low 16.3% usage rate. On Tuesday, Conley will take on a Sacramento defense that ranks 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions (114.6), and he had a strong night with 17 points and eight assists against the Kings on Friday.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis ($10,500 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel). Sabonis enters Tuesday as the league’s leading rebounder (12.4 rebounds per game), and his 62.6% field goal percentage and 42.9% 3-point percentage are both career highs.

And in the month of December, Sabonis averaged 21.7 points, 14.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 68.6% from the floor and going 11-for-16 from beyond the arc. Now he’ll match up with a Jazz Squad that ranks 27th in the NBA in defensive rating (115.7) and that he hit up for 28-11-8 on Friday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.