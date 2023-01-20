NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 20 include Kyrie Irving

Since returning from a six-game absence due to a finger injury, New York Knicks swingman RJ Barrett hasn’t been particularly efficient, but he has been productive. He’s put up 22 points and 5.8 rebounds per start over his last five games, and in two previous meetings with Friday’s opponent, the Atlanta Hawks, he averaged 17 points with six rebounds. Barrett only hit 38.7% of his shots against Atlanta in those earlier games this season, so a player like Jalen Brunson might look like a more attractive option from the Knicks in your NBA DFS lineups.

Brunson has averaged 31.7 points per game with 5.1 assists and drained 49% of his 3-point attempts since missing three games at the end of December. However, NBA daily Fantasy players could be paying a premium on him in the NBA DFS player pool, considering he has averaged just 14 points and shot 34.5% against the Hawks this year.

On Thursday, they highlighted Nets guard Kyrie Irving as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Irving scored 30 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to return 61.75 points on DraftKings and 65.9 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Irving is one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks for Friday as well and is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Although he missed a recent start against San Antonio on Tuesday to rest a sore calf, Irving has been strong over his last 10 games. During that stretch, he has averaged 25.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

In addition to his standout showing on offense on Thursday, Irving was incredibly disruptive on defense with four steals and two blocks. He should be expected to continue his production on both sides of the ball on Friday against Utah, as he has averaged 23 points, 4.3 assists and four rebounds in the second of back-to-back games this season. He also has six total blocks over four such games, and Jazz guards have been blocked three times per game over their last five outings, which is eighth-most in the NBA during that stretch.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ($5,300 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel). Porter is coming off a season-low four-point performance in his last start on Wednesday, which boosts his value in a bounce-back spot. In his three previous starts, Porter averaged 20.3 points with four rebounds and made 45.5% of his 3-point attempts.

The Nuggets host Indiana on Friday, and the Pacers have lost their last five games. When the two sides played earlier this season on November 9, Porter scored 17 points to go with six rebounds, and he knocked down 3-of-7 3-point attempts. One more encouraging recent data point for Porter is that prior to his poor showing on Wednesday, he had been playing a significant role in the Denver offense and held a 21.5% usage rate over his five prior starts.

