NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 19 include Stephen Curry

After missing three games with a quad injury, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is off the injury report and ready for a return to action on Thursday against Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons. Chicago is just 1-3 over its last four games but is coming off of a 132-118 win against Golden State on Sunday. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scored a career-high 43 points in that win and Zach LaVine had 27, so how strongly should your NBA DFS strategy consider any of the Bulls big three for your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday?

Elsewhere, injuries have ravaged the Phoenix backcourt, and that could push Duane Washington Jr. back into a significant role against Brooklyn on Thursday. Washington didn’t do much when he started in his last two games, but he has upside in the NBA DFS player pool as he scored 46 total points in his two previous appearances before that. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: LeVert scored 23 points to go with six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block to return 41 points on DraftKings and 38.8 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, January 19

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks for Thursday is Warriors star Stephen Curry, who is listed at $10,100 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Curry is coming off a 41-point performance in his last start on Monday at Washington. The offensive explosion was his best since returning from a shoulder injury that kept him out for eleven games and was keyed by a 6-for-15 shooting night from beyond the 3-point line.

Overall since coming back, Curry has averaged 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per game. On Thursday, the Warriors are back in action against the Boston Celtics, who have won seven consecutive games. When the two sides played each other earlier this season on December 10, Curry scored 32 points and hit 6-of-11 3-point attempts.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Kyrie Irving ($9,900 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel). Irving sat out of the Nets’ last game on Tuesday against San Antonio to rest a sore right calf. Over his previous five starts before that, he averaged 22.4 points and 6.4 assists.

On Thursday, the Nets take on a beat-up Phoenix Suns team that is still without Devin Booker (groin), and point guard Chris Paul is listed as questionable with a hip injury that has shelved him for the last five games. Irving played in one game against the Suns last season and dropped 26 points with four rebounds and three assists. Over their last five games without Paul, the Suns have allowed opposing guards to get off an average of 27.2 shots where the nearest defender is no closer than four feet away, so Irving should have plenty of open looks on Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, January 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.