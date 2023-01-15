NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 15 include Kyrie Irving

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have won five of their last seven games and look to keep things going on Sunday against a Brooklyn Nets team that is without star forward Kevin Durant (knee). Thunder guard Josh Giddey matched his season-high of 25 points in his last start on Friday against the Chicago Bulls, but can he replicate that kind of performance for NBA DFS lineups? Giddey has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five starts, while averaging eight rebounds and 7.6 assists during that stretch.

Meanwhile, as Brooklyn searches for answers about how to win without Durant, Joe Smith got his first start since Dec. 21 against Boston on Thursday. He could be an option worth considering in the NBA DFS player pool after he scored a season-high 18 points in that game to go with five rebounds and two steals.

On Saturday, Isaiah Jackson had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Pacers.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Sunday, January 15

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks for Sunday is Kyrie Irving, who is listed at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Irving scored 24 points and had six assists in his last start against Boston on Thursday. Since missing a game against the Warriors on December 21 (calf), Irving has averaged 25.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 41.4% from beyond the 3-point line over eight starts.

Irving hasn’t played the Thunder since the 2020-21 season, but there is plenty of reason to believe he’s poised for a big performance on Sunday. This season, the Thunder have allowed opposing guards to take the eighth-most 3-point attempts per game where the nearest defender is no closer than four feet away. Irving has also been on top of his game defensively in recent starts, recording five steals and four blocks over his last five outings.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox ($9,100 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Fox has scored 24 points in each of his last two starts, and he also had five rebounds, five assists and a steal in his most recent game against Houston on Friday. He has been particularly strong over his last six contests, averaging 25.8 points while shooting 53.2% from the field during that stretch.

On Sunday, the Kings face the San Antonio Spurs, who have lost seven of their last eight games and are coming off a 144-113 thrashing by the Golden State Warriors. When the Kings played the Spurs earlier this season, Fox scored 28 points and had eight assists in an 18-point win on Nov. 17. Fox has made 55.6% of his 3-pointers over his last two starts, and the Spurs have allowed opponents to hit 44.8% of their 3-point attempts over their last three games.

