NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 12 include Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic and LeBron James face off on Thursday in one of the most high-profile matchups on the evening’s NBA schedule, but does the Lakers vs. Mavericks game feature other names that might be better for NBA DFS lineups than the well-known superstars? Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been enjoying one of his smoother spells of play as of late and has shot 47.8% from the field over his last four games, to average 21.8 points, 10 assists and 7.8 rebounds during that stretch. Although Dallas has lost three of its last five, Tim Hardaway Jr. has returned solid NBA DFS value with 16.4 points per game while hitting 46.2% of his 3-pointers during that run.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets host Boston in their first game since Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury that will keep him off the floor for the next few weeks. While there is no direct replacement for a star like Durant in the NBA DFS player pool, someone like Seth Curry could hold some added value, after he has averaged 15 points and shot 59% from downtown over his last four games. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Sabonis scored 25 points to go with 14 rebounds and nine assists against the Rockets to return 55.5 points on DraftKings and 51.3 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, January 12

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is listed at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Irving scored 29 points to go with six assists in his last start on Sunday against Miami. Since missing a game on December 21, Irving has averaged 25.8 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds over his last eight starts.

Earlier this season against his former team, Irving scored 18 points and had eight rebounds with five assists in a loss to Boston on December 4. One area where Irving could look to elevate his game on Thursday is beyond the 3-point arc. Since that missed start on the 21st, he has hit 43.4% of his 3-point attempts, and the Celtics have allowed opponents to hit 36.3% of their Threes when they have been the visiting side.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Irving with Brooklyn forward TJ Warren ($3,900 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel). Warren scored 10 points with three rebounds and two steals in his last game on Sunday against Miami. Over his last five games, he has averaged 10.6 points with three rebounds and shot 53.8% from the field.

Warren is the rare player that doesn’t have a particular area of ​​the court that he primarily shoots from. That should create issues for the Celtics, who allow opposing forwards to take the third-most open shots — where the nearest defender is no closer than 4-to-6 feet away — at 13.6 attempts per game. Of those shots, Boston sees 57.3% of them go in, and without Durant, Warren will have more scoring opportunities available to him on Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, January 12

