NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for January 10 include Pascal Siakam

With seven games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday night, the eyes of NBA daily Fantasy players across the country will be on a seemingly innocuous matchup between the Pistons and 76ers in the lead up to tip-off. Joel Embiid has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last three games with a foot injury, and the MVP candidate could shape NBA DFS strategies. The Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December deserves plenty of exposure in your NBA DFS lineups if he’s healthy, while Montrezl Harrell could continue to be a value play if Embiid remains out.

In other NBA injury news, Stephen Curry (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable and Klay Thompson (knee) has been upgraded to probable as the Warriors host the struggling Suns on Tuesday. Regardless of the decision on Curry, it might be wise to wait and see how his minutes are handled, but Thompson could be one of the best values ​​in the NBA DFS player pool after averaging 38.3 points per game over his last three contests. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Monday, they highlighted Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jones 24 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals to return 42.75 points on DraftKings and 43.6 points on FanDuel and returning over 8x on investment on both sites. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, January 10

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Suns wing Mikal Bridges, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and on FanDuel. After making the NBA All-Defensive team last season and averaging a career-best 14.2 points per game, Bridges has elevated his game again. He’s still a lock-down defender who draws the toughest assignments every night and he’s averaging 15.4 points per game.

Now he’ll draw a Matchup against a Warriors Squad that he’s had some success against already this season. Bridges had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a win over Golden State on Nov. 16 and he had 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in another blowout win on Oct. 25. For his career, his shooting splits against the Warriors are 50.4%-44.3%-90.7%, and his offense will be needed with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) out.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors forward Pascal Siakam ($10,100 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Siakam is averaging career-highs of 25.7 points and 6.5 assists per game this season, and his 8.3 rebounds per contest is the second-best mark of his career.

And after missing a large chunk of November (10 games) with a groin injury, Siakam has elevated his game to what looks like an All-Star level. The 28-year-old Cameroonian averaged 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in the month of December. Now he’ll take on a Hornets defense that ranks 28th in points allowed per game (118.1) and 26th in defensive rating (115.1).

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 10

