NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for February 1 include Domantas Sabonis

Paolo Banchero has been as good as advertised as the No. 1 overall pick from last year’s NBA Draft. But the rookie hasn’t been the only first-year player who’s been a boon to NBA DFS lineups this season. Jalen Williams of Oklahoma City has averaged 20 points per game over his last three, while Keegan Murray has collected his first three NBA double-doubles over his last seven games. All three rookies will be in action tonight and could be undervalued options in the NBA DFS player pool.

A veteran who has also found a way to fly under the radar is Pascal Siakam, despite a career season. The seventh-year pro is also averaging an NBA-high 37.7 minutes per game, which allows him to rack up more stats. So, what combo of vets and rookies could give you a winning NBA DFS strategy? Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups.

On Tuesday, they highlighted Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: the two-time MVP had 34 points, 18 rebounds, and four assists to return 62.5 points on DraftKings and 57.6 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, February 1

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday is Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Already a two-time All-Star, Sabonis appears to be on his way to a third selection as he leads the NBA with 12.4 rebounds to go along with 18.5 points and 7.1 assists. With his all-around abilities, only Nikola Jokic (16) and Luka Doncic (10) have more triple-doubles than Sabonis’ six.

Sabonis has a dream Matchup Tonight against the league’s worst defense in the San Antonio Spurs. The team allows the most PPG (122.3) in the NBA, and Sabonis put up an 18-18-8 stat line when he saw the Spurs just over two weeks ago. San Antonio has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing centers on both DraftKings and FanDuel, so Sabonis is in a pristine position to go off on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets center Alperen Sengun ($8,800 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). Sengun has emerged as an integral piece of Houston’s youth movement and has put up Sabonis-like numbers recently. Over his last 11 games, he’s averaged 19 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Turk is Houston’s third-leading scorer (15.5 PPG), but the Rockets are down their top two scorers — Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. — on Wednesday. Thus, Sengun will have a larger role on offense, and he’s had previous success against tonight’s opponent in OKC. In late November, Sengun dropped 21 points on the Thunder, to go along with a career-high of 19 rebounds as well as seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

