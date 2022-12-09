NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 9 include Kevin Durant

Luka Doncic has played in seven of the nine total matchups the Dallas Mavericks have had against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks since coming into the league in 2018. On Friday night, the two face for the second time this season, but should you favor one or the other for your NBA DFS lineups? The duo were the top two scorers in the previous meeting, as Doncic finished with 27 points and 12 assists while Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 11 rebounds.

One player who also had a big night when the teams last met was Bucks guard Grayson Allen, who scored a season-high 25 points. He could be a boom-or-bust pick in the NBA DFS player pool on Friday, after he has averaged nine points with 5.3 rebounds in his four games since.

On Thursday, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was highlighted as a top NBA DFS pick on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The reigning two-time MVP scored 33 points to go with ten rebounds and nine assists to return 60 points on DraftKings and 55.5 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Friday, December 9

One top NBA DFS pick is Nets forward Kevin Durant, who is listed at $10,500 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Durant scored 29 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in his last start on Wednesday against the Hornets. He has scored at least 30 points in five of his last 10 games, including a 45-point performance against Orlando on November 28.

Brooklyn takes on Atlanta for the first time this season, but Durant could be one of Friday’s easiest NBA DFS selections. Not only are the Hawks dealing with numerous key injuries, but in three games against Atlanta last season, Durant averaged 39.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. In home games this season, Durant has shot 57.4% from the field and scored 31.2 points per start at the Barclays Center.

Another part of the optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Magic guard Markelle Fultz ($4,800 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). Orlando is starting to work a number of players back into the rotation that have returned from injury, so Fultz's production has been a bit up-and-down since he came back from a toe injury five games ago. However, against Milwaukee on Monday, Fultz scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Fultz loves to push the ball up the floor quickly, and that could turn into added scoring opportunities on Friday against Toronto. Over their last three games, the Raptors have given up the fourth-most points in the paint at 17.3. The Magic are just in front of them, at 17 points per game over their last three, so a game that turns into a back-and-forth track meet serves to boost Fultz’s Fantasy potential.

