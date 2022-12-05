NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 5 include Terry Rozier

The Indiana Pacers will play the sixth game of a seven-game road trip on Monday at Golden State, and since hitting the road, Indiana is just 1-4. Monday will be the first game of a back-to-back for Buddy Hield and the Pacers, and against Sacramento on Wednesday and Utah on Thursday, Indiana gave up over 137 points in each game. The Pacers are clearly in a funk on a long road spell, so is this the time to deploy Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and other Warriors in your NBA DFS lineups?

In two games against the Pacers last season, Curry averaged 32.5 points, seven assists and 5.5 rebounds. Someone else that might be an under-the-radar selection in the NBA DFS player pool is Warriors center Kevon Looney, who averaged 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in those two matchups last year. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, they highlighted Pacers center Myles Turner as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Turner scored 24 points to go with nine rebounds against the Trail Blazers to return 37.75 points on DraftKings and 33.8 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Monday, December 5

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks on Monday is Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who is listed at $7,800 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. Rozier scored 26 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in his last start on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Over his last four games, Rozier has averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 assists and four boards.

The Hornets are back in action at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are potentially facing another game without Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Norman Powell (groin). In two games against the Clippers last season, Rozier shot just 33% but scored 13.5 points and ran down 6.5 rebounds per contest. The Hornets continue to deal with a number of their own injuries, and Rozier has had the highest or second-highest usage rate in each of the team’s last four games.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson ($3,700 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). After missing two games with an ankle injury, Johnson came back to his first start of the season on Friday against Denver. In that game, he scored 10 points with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Johnson figures to be in line for another start on Monday with John Collins (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (hip) out against Oklahoma City. The Thunder have struggled to defend power forwards this season, and with the injuries to Collins and Hunter, Johnson should have a chance at plenty of offensive volume. Oklahoma City has allowed opposing power forwards to score 22.73 points per game, which is the ninth-highest average in the NBA.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 5

