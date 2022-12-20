NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 20 include Jalen Brunson

The 2022-23 NBA season continues with five games on Tuesday, but even with a lighter NBA schedule, the NBA DFS player pool is loaded with high-quality options. Nikola Jokic is coming off one of the performances of the year against the Hornets on Sunday and the two-time reigning NBA MVP is sure to be a popular pick for NBA DFS lineups. Jokic had 40 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals to produce a staggering 95.75 points on DraftKings and 88.4 points on FanDuel, and he’s now had at least 78 points on both sites in three of his last four games.

On Monday, they highlighted Kings forward Domantas Sabonis as one of his top NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Sabonis had a monster night with 28 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists and a steal to return 71.25 points on DraftKings and 68.1 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, December 20

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Nuggets wing Bruce Brown, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. After two seasons in Detroit and two seasons in Brooklyn, Brown is playing a career-high 30.3 minutes per game in his first year with Denver and that has led to career-highs in points per game (11.3) and assists per game (4.3) .

He’s now started 17 of the 29 games that he’s played this season and he’s been considerably more effective when in the starting lineup. Brown is shooting 54.1% from the floor and 47.4% from the 3-point line as a starter and is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in those games. He should be in the starting lineup again on Tuesday against the Grizzlies with Michael Porter Jr. (heel) doubtful and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) questionable.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks guard Jalen Brunson ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). The former Villanova star and second-round pick slowly carved out an important role for himself with the Mavericks and wound up being the team’s second-leading scorer during a run to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Brunson averaged 21.6 points in 18 playoff games last year and that performance earned him a four-year, $104 million contract to join the Knicks. Now he’s averaging a career-high 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game, and he’s been playing some of his best ball of the season over the last week. Brunson is averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in his last three contests, and he’s a scorching 12-of-18 from the 3-point line during that span.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, December 20

