NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 2 include Terry Rozier

The Boston Celtics look like the best team in the NBA right now and have scored at least 120 points in each game on their current five-game winning streak. Boston has scored at least 130 points in its last three wins and will try to extend that run to four on Friday against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat. Since missing a game on Sunday to rest a sore ankle, Jayson Tatum has scored 84 total points in his last two starts, boosted by his 49-point, 11-rebound performance against Miami on Wednesday.

Can you count on Tatum to do the same again in your NBA DFS lineups, or are other Celtics players more likely to step up in Friday's rematch? Jaylen Brown is always a solid option in the NBA DFS player pool, and he scored 26 points on Wednesday, while Malcolm Brogdon delivered 21 points and six rebounds off the bench.

On Thursday, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was highlighted as a top NBA DFS pick on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Doncic scored 35 points and dished out 10 assists to go with five rebounds and three steals to return 65.75 points on DraftKings and 62 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Friday, December 2

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks for Friday is Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who is listed at $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Rozier (illness) missed Charlotte’s last game on Tuesday against Boston but will be back in the lineup against Washington on Friday. Rozier and the Hornets have already faced the Wizards twice this season, and in those games, they averaged 13.5 points with five rebounds and five assists.

In those previous games against Washington, Rozier made just one of his 15 total three-point attempts, but he should expect a better showing from downtown on Friday. Over their last three games, the Wizards have seen opponents make 39% of their three-pointers, and with LaMelo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr. both out with ankle injuries, Rozier is going to have to continue to provide outside shooting. Even if Rozier has to power through another inefficient night, volume shouldn’t be an issue, as he averaged 41.2 minutes over the four games prior to his missed start against Boston.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Rozier with Charlotte forward Jalen McDaniels ($4,800 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). McDaniels scored 24 points against Boston in his last game on Monday. McDaniels has been given an expanded role as Gordon Hayward’s shoulder injury persists, and over his last four games, he made two starts and averaged 12.8 points with four rebounds and 1.8 assists.

McDaniels came off the bench when Charlotte played the Wizards on November 20 and scored eight points, but also had six rebounds and an assist. The Wizards allow the seventh-most points to opposing small forwards, at 23.03 per game, and the fifth-most rebounds (8.58). In three total games as a starter this season, McDaniels has made half of his total field goal attempts and for the season, he’s made 84% of his free throws.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, December 2

