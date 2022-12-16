NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 16 include LaMelo Ball

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and are making a charge up the Eastern Conference standings after five consecutive wins. On Friday, they play the second of consecutive games against the Chicago Bulls, who have lost five of their last seven. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined for 61 points and 14 assists on Wednesday, so should you look to stack them in your NBA DFS lineups again?

Outside of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, there hasn’t been much to get excited about for Chicago, however, center Nikola Vucevic has been remarkably efficient in his last four starts. He could hold some Hidden value in the NBA DFS player pool after he averaged 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and made 61% of his attempts, including 46.7% of his 3-pointers, over his last four games. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

On Thursday, they highlighted Heat guard Tyler Herro as one of his top NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Herro scored 41 points to go with six rebounds to return 58.5 points on DraftKings and 53.2 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Friday, December 16

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks on Friday is Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who is listed at $8,000 on DraftKings and FanDuel. In his first game back from his second stint of missed time due to an injured ankle, Ball scored 23 points and dished out 11 assists against Detroit. Ball has only played four games this season, but in those starts, he has averaged 20.3 points and eight assists.

Charlotte returns to action at home on Friday against a banged-up Atlanta Hawks team that has lost five of its last six games. The lack of playing time has made it difficult for Ball to find consistency, but it hasn’t deterred him from taking shots. They made 5-of-13 3-pointers against the Pistons, but the Hawks allowed the Magic to hit 44% of their 3-point attempts in their last game on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Jordan Poole ($8,200 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Poole scored 20 points and finished with five rebounds and five assists in his last start against Indiana on Wednesday. He has been particularly effective over his last seven games, in which he made six starts and averaged 24 points with 4.3 assists.

With Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for the foreseeable future, it’s up to Poole to show why the team handed him a big extension in the preseason. Andrew Wiggins (adductor) also remains out, while Klay Thompson (knee) is questionable, leaving plenty of scoring opportunities up for grabs on Friday against Philadelphia. Poole was already second on the team in usage rate (28.3%) prior to Curry’s injury, but that figures to increase with Golden State’s injury woes.

