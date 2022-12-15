NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 15 include Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are tied atop the Western Conference standings with matching 18-9 records, and both are in action on Thursday. And Morant will be back on the floor for the Grizzlies against Milwaukee after missing his last start against Atlanta with a hip injury. Jrue Holiday (illness) will miss his second consecutive game, so without his defensive presence, should you fire up Morant in your NBA DFS lineups?

Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for the Pelicans, but CJ McCollum might be a name worth considering in the NBA DFS player pool. Even though he scored just 14 points when New Orleans played Utah on Tuesday, he scored 29 points in his previous game against Phoenix and 28 in the Pels’ first meeting with the Jazz this season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, they highlighted Raptors forward Scottie Barnes as one of his NBA DFS Picks in player pools for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Barnes scored 27 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds to return 53.4 points on DraftKings and 50.4 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Thursday, December 15

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who is listed at $9,800 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Williamson scored 26 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists on Tuesday against the Jazz. He has been Unstoppable over his last seven games and has averaged 30.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and has shot 67.2%.

In Williamson’s first Matchup with Utah on October 23, he scored 25 points and snagged six rebounds. The big man almost exclusively does his Offensive work around the basket, and over their last three games, the Jazz have allowed the third-most points in the paint at 60 per contest. This season, Utah has seen the highest frequency of shots within six feet of the basket (41%), so Williamson should have plenty of volume on Thursday.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks G/F Khris Middleton ($6,800 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). After leaving a game on Sunday against the Rockets with a minor ankle sprain, he returned to action against the Warriors on Tuesday. Against Golden State, Middleton scored 20 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.

In two games against the Grizzlies last season, Middleton finished with 43 total points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. This season, Memphis has allowed the small forward position to score 25.12 points per game, which is the third-highest in the NBA. Another blind spot in the Grizzlies’ defense has been defending corner threes, where opponents have hit 43.2% of those shots this year, which is the highest mark in the league.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 15

