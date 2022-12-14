NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 14 include Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors are in a bit of a free fall after back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic, with a 4-6 record over their last 10 games. On Wednesday, they host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings, who are also 4-6 in their last 10 and are coming off consecutive losses to the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Although the Kings have struggled a bit, Domantas Sabonis has been money for NBA DFS lineups over his last four games and averaged 20.8 points, 13 rebounds and 5.5 assists during that stretch.

While the Raptors are just 1-3 over their last four, Gary Trent Jr. has turned up his play, shooting 49.2% from the field and averaging 20.5 points in those games. Point guard Fred VanVleet has also upped his stock in the NBA DFS player pool over his last three starts, with 21.3 points and 6.7 assists during that recent run. Before you make your NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Suns point guard Chris Paul as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Paul finished with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds to return 39 points on DraftKings and 38.7 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, December 14

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Raptors F/C Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $10,500 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. In consecutive games against the Magic last Friday and Sunday, he scored 55 total points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 14 assists. Since missing 10 games with a strained adductor, he has averaged 25 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

In two games against Sacramento last season, Siakam scored 48 total points to go with 16 rebounds. In those games, he shot 66.7% from the field and hit 3-of-6 three pointers. Siakam takes shots from all over the floor, but he attempts mid-range shots at a higher clip than most. Defensively, Sacramento allows opponents to hit 60% of its defended shots from within 10 feet, and Siakam has made 51% of his attempts from 3-to-10 feet this season.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($8,300 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Adebayo scored 22 points to go with 17 rebounds, two steals and a block in his last start on Monday. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 23.7 points, 10 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Miami plays in the first of back-to-back games on Wednesday in a Matchup against Oklahoma City. Adebayo only made one start against the Thunder last season, but he scored 19 points with nine rebounds in that game. Opponents have taken shots at the third-highest rate against the Thunder within three feet of the basket this season (38.2%) and have scored 53.7 points in the paint per game, which bodes well for the powerful Adebayo.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.