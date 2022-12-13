NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 13 include Chris Paul

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Tuesday with five evening games, including marquee matchups between the Warriors and Bucks at 7:30 pm ET and then Celtics vs. Lakers in a 10 pm ET tip-off. Both of those games have totals of at least 233.5 and Jazz vs. Pelicans is also at 233.5 according to Caesars Sportsbook. So, NBA daily Fantasy players who like to incorporate NBA DFS stacks into their lineups will have plenty of options. But which matchups should you be focusing in on and exactly how much exposure should you have to those games?

Joel Embiid is coming off a 53-point game against the Hornets on Sunday where he also snagged 12 rebounds and he's sure to be a popular option for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday against the Kings.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, they highlighted Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to return 64.75 points on DraftKings and 59.2 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, December 13

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Suns forward Torrey Craig, who is listed at $4,700 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel. After breaking into the NBA as a 27-year-old in 2017-18, Craig has been a reliable presence and he’s found a role that he fits brilliantly in Phoenix.

He’s shooting a career-high 39.3% from the 3-point line and his 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per night are all career-highs as well. Craig has reached double-figures in each of his last three games and he’s now reached that mark in nine of the 16 games that he’s been in the starting lineup this season. He should remain a starter on Tuesday with Devin Booker (hamstring) out for a second straight game.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Craig with Suns point guard Chris Paul ($6,200 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Paul returned to action after missing 14 games with a heel injury and had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his second game back against the Pelicans before dropping 11 dimes in a second matchup with New Orleans on Sunday night.

It hasn’t been a great year statistically for Paul, as he’s averaging just 9.9 points per game while shooting just 37.3% from the floor. However, he’s still averaging 8.9 assists per game and ranks third in the NBA, and his recent Offensive outburst against New Orleans was a good sign. He’s shot at least 48.9% from the floor in each of the last three seasons and he’s a solid positive regression candidate going forward.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, December 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.