NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for December 12 include Luka Doncic

Playing the Boston Celtics after an uncharacteristic 16-point loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday isn’t ideal, but that is the task at hand for Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The good news for Los Angeles is that Norman Powell is the only player listed on the injury report for tonight’s game, but has the time come to completely trust Kawhi Leonard and George in NBA DFS lineups? Leonard scored 13 points with eight rebounds in his last start on Saturday against Washington in 30 minutes, but George dropped 36 points with seven boards and six assists in just under 41 minutes.

Jayson Tatum had a surprisingly inefficient 6-for-21 shooting night against the Warriors, but in his single start against the Clips last year, he scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. One player for Boston that might provide some bargain depth in the NBA DFS player pool is Blake Griffin, who has started each of the last three games and averaged 11.7 points, eight rebounds, and shot 70.6% from the field.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Monday, December 12

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who is listed at $12,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. Doncic missed the Mavericks’ last game against the Bulls with a quad injury, but he is listed as probable for Monday’s matchup with Oklahoma City. In the five games preceding his missed start, he averaged 30.6 points, 9.6 assists, seven rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

When Dallas played the Thunder earlier this season, Doncic scored 31 points and had 16 rebounds with 10 assists. Over his last five starts, Doncic also hit 42.3% of his three-point attempts. In Oklahoma City’s last game against a Mitchell-less Cavs on Saturday, the Thunder still allowed Cleveland to hit 37.5% of its three-pointers.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Washington forward Deni Avdija ($4,900 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). The statuses of Monte Morris (questionable, groin) and Bradley Beal (out, hamstring) figure to reduce Washington’s Offensive potential Tonight against Brooklyn but also presents an opportunity for Avdija to step into some added volume. Over his last three starts, he has averaged 11.7 points with 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Avdija either takes the majority of his shots at the three-point line or under the basket, and the Nets will be limited defensively with Royce O’Neale (personal) out and center Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) questionable. Avdija hasn’t had a great deal of success in two games against the Nets this season, so he should be motivated to perform on Monday. Over their last three games, the Nets have allowed opponents to hit 47.3% of their three pointers and score 56.7 points in the paint.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 12

