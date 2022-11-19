NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Friday, Nov. 18

After a quiet Thursday, we have 11 games around the NBA to enjoy Friday night. With 22 teams in action, let’s take a look at the noteworthy injuries. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined again when the Hornets face the Cavs, who have their own issues with Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as questionable. The Nuggets have two of their stars – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – out against the Mavs due to Health and Safety protocols. As we sift through all the absences, let’s highlight some healthy players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

And MorantMEM vs. OKC ($42): The Grizzlies are down one of their best scorers with Desmond Bane (toe) out. That puts even more pressure on Morant, who is already averaging 29.3 points per game. With him scoring at least 54.0 Yahoo points in three of his last four outings, he boasts tremendous upside against a Thunder team that has played at the third-fastest pace in the league.

Bones HylandDEN at DAL ($15): Hyland made his return from the COVID-19 Protocols Wednesday, so at least he’s no longer a concern in that regard. They stepped up with Jokic out by posting 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes off the bench against the Knicks. Add Murray missing out and Hyland should receive a significant increase in playing time.

GUARD TO AVOID

De’Anthony MeltonPHI vs. MIL ($18): Melton has Mostly been starting with James Harden (foot) sidelined, but he came off the bench in their last Matchup against the Jazz and only logged 20 minutes while posting 18.2 Yahoo points. The potential for reduced court time against a Bucks team with the league’s best defensive rating isn’t a recipe for success.

FORWARDS

Buddy HieldIND at HOU ($22): Hield has been locked in this season shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 41.6 from behind the arc. That has helped him average 18.8 points and 4.0 three-pointers along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Both Clubs rank inside the top-10 in pace of play and the Rockets carry the third-worst defensive rating, making Hield a very appealing option.

Michael Porter Jr., DEN at DAL ($21): Porter couldn’t get much going against the Knicks on Wednesday having gone just 1-for-8 from the field. Those types of struggles have been rare for him given his 47.9 percent average this season. The Nuggets will need Porter’s offense with Jokic and Murray out, leaving him with the potential for a valuable bounce-back performance.

FORWARD TO AVOID

RJ BarrettNY at GS ($23): Barrett is only shooting 40.2 percent from the field, which is nothing new for him considering he shot 40.8 last season. With Jalen Brunson, his usage rate is down nearly three percentage points. Barrett is only averaging 28.6 Yahoo points and it’s difficult to justify adding him to your lineup on a night when there are so many other appealing options.

CENTERS

Myles TurnerIND at HOU ($29): Turner recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Hornets on Wednesday, marking his fourth straight double-double. He’s averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, which is on pace to be a career-high. With these sides playing at such a fast pace and with the Rockets struggling in defense, Turner stands out among the selections at the position.

Mo BambaORL at CHI ($13): Despite a breakout campaign in 2021-22 and signing a contract extension during the summer, Bamba began this year Mostly out of the Magic rotation seeing no more than 17 minutes in any of their first nine games. However, an injury to Paolo Banchero (ankle) has given him another opportunity and he’s responded by averaging 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in the last four matchups.

CENTER TO AVOID

Kelly OlynykUTA vs. PHO ($20): With the Knicks shorthanded at center, Olynyk took advantage Tuesday with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Prior to that, he had notched 23.7 Yahoo points or fewer in five straight games. Expect things to be much more difficult for him against Deandre Ayton and a Suns team that boasts the third-best defensive rating.

