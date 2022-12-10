NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Dec. 9

Buckle up for a packed Friday in the NBA consisting of 10 games. The Hawks will take on the Nets with Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) out while De’Andre Hunter (hip) is listed as questionable. The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (ankle) when they face the Suns, who just got Chris Paul back from injury. Another marquee matchup will feature Luka Doncic and the Mavs hosting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. With so many options to consider, let’s get down to business and highlight some players to target for your lineups and a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

And MorantMEM vs. DET ($46): The Grizzlies provided an update on Desmond Bane (toe) on Wednesday, and it wasn’t a good one with him being out for another 3-to-4 weeks. That will continue to put even more of the scoring load on the shoulders of Morant, who’s averaging 27.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.2 steals since Bane was sidelined. This is a great matchup for him to stay hot considering the Pistons enter with the league’s second-worst defensive rating.

Jaylen NowellMIN at UTA ($14): The injury to Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) has opened up shot attempts within the Timberwolves offense. One player who’s stepped up has been Nowell as he’s averaging 19.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists the last five games. The Jazz list the sixth-worst defensive rating, leaving him with the potential to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Cameron PaynePHX at NO ($21): Payne was excellent when Paul was out. However, the star made his return against the Celtics on Wednesday, and that pushed Payne back to the bench where he only logged 16 minutes and produced 23.1 Yahoo points. With Paul back in the fold, it’s difficult to justify Payne at this salary.

Forwards

Julius RandleNY at CHA ($32): The Knicks received some tough news Thursday with Obi Toppin (knee) out for at least two weeks. Randle has averaged 33 minutes per game this season, and could play even more moving forward. A heavy workload against a Hornets team that has given up the third-most rebounds per game could leave Randle with a juicy stat line.

Bogdan BogdanovicATL at BKN ($17): Bogdanovic lists a checkered injury history, so it’s no surprise the Hawks have eased him back into action. After missing the first 22 games this season, he hasn’t logged more than 25 minutes in any of the three since coming back. However, the Hawks might be forced to play him more on Friday, especially if Hunter is also ruled out. That might make Bogdanovic worth the risk at his reasonable salary.

Forward to Avoid

Ben SimmonsBKN vs. ATL ($27): Simmons is not on the injury report after missing the last four outings with a calf injury. He looked to be getting into a groove before getting hurt, but he’s now missed nine this season with various ailments. With the possibility the Nets try to bring Simmons back slowly, adding him to your lineup wouldn’t be advisable.

Centers

Pascal SiakamTOR at ORL ($44): There’s been no slowing down Siakam, who’s scored at least 41.4 Yahoo points in five straight games. That stretch included hanging 58.6 in a Matchup with these same Magic. Their best defensive center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will be out again, which should leave little resistance for Siakam up front.

Moritz WagnerORL vs. TOR ($17): Carter being out has allowed more playing time for Wagner. He hasn’t disappointed with at least 30.2 Yahoo points in three of his last five games while producing 40.4 and 47.1 from the last two. For those who want to fade the top-tier center options, Wagner is worth a look in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Marvin Bagley III, DET at MEM ($16): Bagley’s starting job may be in jeopardy. He’s started to see his playing time decline with no more than 23 minutes in four of the last five games. He only saw 20 minutes against the Pelicans on Wednesday while grabbing two rebounds and failing to hit any of his four shot attempts. Until Bagley shows signs of getting more court time, he’s not someone to consider especially for a packed slate with so many other viable options.

