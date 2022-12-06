NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 5

The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. After a busy Sunday slate, four teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back set. That means we’ll need to monitor potential rest situations. As far as exciting matchups go, one that stands out is the Mavericks hosting the Suns in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Josh GiddeyOKC at ATL ($29): Giddey has been locked in, scoring 44.3 and 53.9 Yahoo points, respectively, over the last two games. He can contribute in several areas, as shown by his averages of 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Both of these teams are among the top eight in the league in pace of play, which should leave Giddey with even more opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Markelle FultzORL vs. MIL ($13): Fultz has appeared in three games since returning from injury but failed to play at least 20 minutes in two of them. That makes him a bit risky. However, in the one game when he saw a significant run, he scored 22.2 Yahoo points. Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Gary Harris Jr. (hamstring) are both out, so if Fultz sees additional minutes, they could provide value at such a cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

James HardenPHI at HOU ($42): Everything points to Harden returning from his foot injury tonight. However, they haven’t played in more than a month. The Rockets are also one of the worst teams in the league, so the 76ers likely won’t need Harden to play a ton to still come away with a win. With the potential for limited minutes, avoiding Harden might be prudent.

Forwards

Kelly OubreCHA vs. LAC ($26): The Hornets have dealt with several injuries this season, forcing Oubre into a larger role. He has responded with 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32 minutes per game. He has been even better lately, providing 23.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 2.1 spg in his last seven games.

AJ GriffinATL vs. OKC ($12): Griffin is going to play more with De’Andre Hunter (hip) and John Collins (ankle) sidelined. With both players out Friday against the Nuggets, Griffin scored 36.1 Yahoo points over 35 minutes. Add in the potential for this to be a high-scoring game, and he’s almost too good to pass up at this salary.

Forward to Avoid

Chris BoucherTOR vs. BOS ($17): The Raptors have dealt with their share of injuries this season, which forced Boucher into an expanded role for a stretch. However, they are healthy now, with Otto Porter (toe) being their only player of note who will be out for this game. The Raptors being at full strength has resulted in Boucher scoring 18.8 Yahoo points or fewer in four straight games.

Centers

Ivica ZubacLAC at CHA ($24): This is a match made in Heaven for Zubac. He is in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging 10.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. The Hornets are weak at the center spot, which has contributed to them allowing the third-most rebounds per game in the league.

Clint CapelaATL vs. OKC ($22): The Thunder have allowed the most rebounds per game. That is the area of ​​expertise for Capela, who has been hauling in 12.0 rebounds per game. He has recorded four straight double-doubles, and nine double-doubles over his last 11 games.

Center to Avoid

Alperen SengunHOU vs. PHI ($25): Sengun looked poised to take on an expanded role this season after Christian Wood was traded to the Mavericks. He has played more, but he hasn’t exactly been unleashed with him logging 26 minutes per game. What’s concerning is that he has logged 24 minutes or fewer in four of his last six games. Zubac has a higher floor and a slightly cheaper salary, making it difficult to justify taking a chance on Sengun in a matchup against Joel Embiid.

***

Mike started covering Fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the 2018 FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.