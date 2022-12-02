NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1

Luka Doncic ($58): These positions are important because players’ Fantasy points scored get multiplied, with the amount depending on whether the player is designated as the MEGASTAR (2x) , SUPERSTAR (1.5x) or STAR (1.2x) . Doncic not only has to be included in one of these positions, but he should be the MEGASTAR. He is putting up ridiculous numbers, averaging 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

After playing 13 games Wednesday, the NBA only brings one game to the table Thursday with the Pistons hosting the Mavericks. It should be fun to watch Luka Doncic take on a team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league. He demolished the Warriors in his last game Tuesday, posting 41 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and a block across 39 minutes. Let’s dig into Yahoo’s single-game contest and discuss some players to consider.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($21): As good as Doncic is, the Mavericks don’t exactly have a deep roster. Dinwiddie is one of his top running mates, averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals. After shooting 41.6% from the field last season, he is shooting 47.5% this year. Given his role on the team, he enters this matchup against a Pistons team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league with a high floor.

Bojan Bogdanovic ($19): With the Pistons getting blown out by the Knicks on Tuesday, Bogdanovic only logged 19 minutes. Still, they scored 13 points. He’s been one of the leading scorers on the team, using a 24.4% usage rate to provide 20.3 points and 2.3 3-pointers per game. There is blowout potential here, but if the Pistons can keep things relatively close, Bogdanovic can be a valuable contributor.

FLEX Positions

Christian Wood ($20): Despite Wood clearly being the Mavericks’ most talented frontcourt player, Coach Jason Kidd doesn’t seem to want to start him. Wood has come off the bench every game in which he has played this season, with the likes of JaVale McGee and Dwight Powell starting instead. Wood is only logging 26 minutes per game off the bench, which can leave him with inconsistent stat lines. Still, he is one of the most talented scorers on the team. The Pistons play terrible defense, so he could be worth the risk, just not in one of the multiplier positions.

Killian Hayes ($17): Injuries have hit the Pistons at guard. Cade Cunningham (lower leg) still doesn’t have a timetable for his return, and there have been reports that his status for the rest of the season is in jeopardy. Jaden Ivey (knee) has also missed the last three games. With him out, Hayes scored at least 30.2 Yahoo points per game. Ivey is questionable for this matchup, so if he sits, Hayes should again have an opportunity to provide increased production. If Ivey plays, Hayes is still worth considering with Cunningham out.

Mike started covering Fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the 2018 FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.