NBA DFS Picks tonight: Top value plays on DraftKings for main slate on Wednesday, December 7

We’ve got 11 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of choices when it comes to value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike the NFL DFSwhere one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Mann had a bad outing last time but should once again get big minutes with Luke Kennard and Norman Powell out. The wing has been solid with extended playing time, posting 25+ DKFKP in five of his last seven games.

After a dud against the Hornets, Avdija responded with a strong showing against the Lakers. He’s averaging 19.6 DKFP on the season and gets a favorable matchup against the Bulls Wednesday evening. Back the Wizards forward to have a strong showing.

Boucher is starting to find his footing again in Toronto’s rotation and could be in for a major workload Wednesday. If Anthony Davis and LeBron James both sit, the Lakers will likely fold fairly quickly against the Raptors. That means Boucher could see an extended run in garbage time and with no Davis, the Toronto big man will have some favorable matchups when he’s on the floor.