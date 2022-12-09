NBA DFS Picks tonight: Top value plays on DraftKings for main slate on Friday, December 9

The NBA will see a full night of action with 10 games on the Friday night slate. That gives us plenty of choices for DFS value plays. Unlike the NFL DFSwhere one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

The Kings find themselves in fifth place as they’ve won three of their last four contests, and Barnes has been in fantastic form through that stretch. He’s logged four straight games with double-digit points, most recently putting up 20 points in a loss to the Bucks. He’s averaged 27.6 Fantasy points per game at DraftKings in his last four games, which is impressive considering he’s on a Squad with the likes of big scorers like De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Utah Jazz, $4,900

Vanderbilt has been putting up some really good numbers since he made the move to Utah, and with his former team coming to town tonight, he should be poised for another solid performance. He’s averaged 24.9 DKFP per game so far this season, recently putting up 36.25 and 37.0 against the Blazers and Clippers, respectively. With Lauri Markkanen still possibly out for tonight’s matchup, expect Vanderbilt to have another solid game for Will Hardy’s side especially if he’s back in the starting lineup over Walker Kessler.

LeVert has been averaging 24.7 DKFP per game this season, and has hit double digits in his last seven straight outings. The Cavs are playing some great ball, boasting the league’s best record at home (11-1), and will be going up against the Kings who are 5-6 on the road this season. He hasn’t been scoring a ton of points from the floor through his last few games, but has been racking up Fantasy points through assists and rebounds instead. At such a low price tag, this game at home against Sacramento should prove to be a positive one for the 28-year-old veteran.