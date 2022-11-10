NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for November 10

We have a typically compact four-game slate on tap Thursday night, and there are some notable names on the injury report. However, there are enough appealing players across each price point on the salary cap to make strong lineup-building in cash games or tournaments feasible.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following serves as a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night’s slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren’t listed in this section.

James HardenPHI (foot): OUT

In Harden’s ongoing absence, De’Anthony Melton should continue in the starting five at two-guard.

Bradley BealWAS (COVID-19 protocols): OUT

In Beal’s third consecutive absence, Corey Kispert and Will Barton could continue to benefit.

Jusuf NurkicPOR (thigh): GTD

If Nurkic sits out another game, Drew Eubanks could continue in the starting five.

Tyler LordMIA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Herro sits out, Max Strus could enter the starting five at two-guard.

Caleb MartinMIA (quad): QUESTIONABLE

This is another spot where Max Strus could make his way into the starting five. Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent could be candidates to start if both questionable players sit.

Jeremy GrantPOR (ankle): GTD

If Grant sits out a second straight game, Justise Winslow is likely to remain in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

LaMelo BallCHA (ankle): OUT

Christian WoodDAL (knee): OUT

Gordon HaywardCHA (shoulder): OUT

Larry NanceNOP (knee): GTD

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Thursday’s Slate – Luka Doncic ($12,500), Dejounte Murray ($10,800) and Joel Embiid ($10,500).

Doncic struggled with a 9-for-29 showing from the field in Wednesday’s surprise loss to Orlando, but he still scored 55.2 FD points. Doncic has yet to score under 53.8 FD points in any game this season, so his floor may be the safest of the slate.

Murray “dipped” to 40.1 FD points in Wednesday’s loss to the Jazz, but he’d scored 57.1 to 69.3 FD points in the last three games and is averaging 48.3 FD points per game for the season.

Embiid scored 52.5 FD points across 36 minutes against the Suns in Monday’s win, his first game since James Harden’s absence due to a foot injury began. With Harden still out Thursday and Embiid having had two full days of rest, he could be set for another explosive outing.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae YoungATL ($9,700)

Young recorded 44.3 FD points across 35 minutes in his return from a Shin injury Wednesday, and he’s scored over 43 in all but two games this season.

Jimmy ButlerMIA ($9,000)

Butler racked up 47.3 FD points over 33 minutes in his return from a two-game absence due to a hip injury, and he could potentially take the floor without Tyler Herro (ankle) on Thursday.

Zion WilliamsonNOP ($8,800)

Williamson underwhelmed with only 25.5 FD points in 30 minutes against the Bulls on Wednesday, but he should still be popular on the small slate.

Damian LillardPOR ($8,500)

Lillard has scored 27.6 and 37.7 FD points in his first two games back from a calf injury and faces a Pelicans Squad that ranks in the bottom half of the league defensively against point guards.

Kristaps PorzingisWAS ($8,000)

Porzingis will once again take the floor without Bradley Beal (COVID-19 protocols), a scenario in which he scored 38.1 FD points in 30 minutes Monday.

Key Values

Kelly OubreCHA at MIA ($5,700)

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will remain out of action Thursday, which will continue to afford Oubre a spot on the starting five. The Veteran wing has admittedly disappointed from a Fantasy perspective in that role over the last three games while averaging just 20.7 FD points, but that’s partly been due to atypically low production in rebounds, assists and steals. However, Oubre certainly has the upside for better production with expanded minutes, as he clocked 30.2 FD points per game in his first eight contests. Oubre could have a good chance to return to more well-rounded production Thursday, as the Heat are allowing an NBA-high 29.5 Offensive efficiency rating to small forwards, along with 50.9 percent shooting, including 43.1 percent from three-point range.

Herbert JonesNOP vs. POR ($5,000)

Jones put together one of his trademark well-balanced lines Thursday, putting up 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes on his way to 34.3 FD points. That followed tallies of 41.8 and 25.4 in the previous two games, and Jones now faces a Trail Blazers Squad that Ranks No. 18 in Offensive efficiency rating allowed to small forwards (22.9) and surrenders 39.7 FD points per game to the position. Portland is also conceding the second-most steals per game (9.1), while Jones is averaging 1.2 per contest and has tallied seven thefts in the last three contests alone.

De’Andre HunterATL vs. PHI ($4,800)

Hunter’s salary is especially eye-catching for a player who put up 24.7 to 32.1 FD points in three of his last four games. Of course, Hunter’s production does have a rollercoaster quality to it – he’s also posted 20.1 FD points or fewer in six contests – but he remains in play for tournaments at his salary Thursday against a 76ers Squad that’s tied for the sixth-highest Offensive efficiency rating surrendered to small forwards (24.4 percent). They’ve also allowed 50.5 percent shooting, including 38.3 percent from behind the arc, to the position.

Winner of the FSWA 2016 Newcomer of the Year Award, Juan Carlos Blanco has been playing Fantasy sports for over 20 years and covers NBA, MLB, NFL, CFL and Arena Football for Rotowire.com, including serving as the beat Writer for teams in multiple sports. He has previously written for KFFL.com and remains an avid season-long and daily Fantasy player in multiple sports as well.