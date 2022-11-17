NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Nov. 17

We have a typically Abbreviated three-game Ledger on tap Thursday night, with a pair of potential blowouts and one game that could be a true showcase for DFS production based on both teams’ star power. As of early Thursday, the injury report is light overall, which is particularly important on such a small slate.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following serves as a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night’s slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren’t listed in this section.

Kyrie IrvingBKN (suspension): OUT

In Irving’s ongoing absence, Edmond Sumner should draw another start at point guard.

Paul GeorgeLAC (hand): QUESTIONABLE

If George were to sit out, the usage of the remainder of the starting five would naturally shoot up, and Norman Powell would likely reenter the starting five at small forward.

Jusuf NurkicPOR (thigh): QUESTIONABLE

If Nurkic sits out, Drew Eubanks should handle a bulk of center minutes.

Cade CunninghamDET (lower leg): OUT

In Cunningham’s absence, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes should handle the bulk of point guard duties.

Other notable injuries:

Kawhi LeonardLAC (knee): OUT

Isaiah StewartDET (toe): OUT

Keegan MurraySAC (back): QUESTIONABLE

Luke KennardLAC (calf): DOUBTFUL

Justise WinslowPOR (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Thursday’s Slate — Kevin Durant ($11,500) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,200).

Durant continues to be the dependable night-to-night component on the unpredictable Nets, scoring no fewer than Tuesday’s 41.8 FD points in any game this season. With Kyrie Irving still out due to suspension Thursday, KD’s usage rate should remain higher than usual.

Sabonis exploded for 61.4 FD points against the Warriors two games ago and has already been over 40 on eight occasions overall this season. They draw a very favorable positional matchup against the Spurs on Thursday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paul GeorgeLAC ($9,400)

If George can play through his hand injury, he should remain very popular on the small slate despite falling short of 5x his current salary in two of his last four games.

Damian LillardPOR ($9,000)

Lillard has averaged 43.7 FD points over his last three games and will have a very favorable matchup Thursday against a Nets team that’s been very poor defensively, especially when Irving has been out.

Jeremy GrantPOR ($8,400)

Grant has ramped up his production over the last three games with an average of 49.3 FD points over that span, which should keep him in plenty of lineups Thursday.

Key Values

John WallLAC vs. DET ($6,000)

Wall makes for an intriguing play whether or not George is available Thursday. The veteran point guard has settled well into a bench role that typically affords him minutes in the low-to-mid-20s. The former All-Star is averaging 26.1 FD points per game and putting up a well-rounded 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals, and the Matchup lines up for one of his higher-percentile performances Thursday. The Pistons are allowing an NBA-high 30.5 Offensive efficiency rating to point guards and an NBA-high 51.3 Offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players as well. Detroit is also conceding 7.4 steals per road game, giving Wall another source of complementary Fantasy production that could boost his point tally nicely.

Marvin BagleyDET at LAC ($5,700)

Bagley should draw another start at center for Isaiah Stewart (toe) on Thursday after posting 23 FD points over 29 minutes while filling in for him against the Raptors on Monday night. The big man certainly has the upside to outpace his current salary. Even though Monday’s game only marked his second of the season due to injury, Bagley was encouragingly able to log a solid workload. Bagley can also space the floor occasionally and take on even more scoring responsibility, with Cunningham still out of action for Detroit.

Marcus MorrisLAC vs. DET ($5,500)

Morris makes for a solid play whether or not George takes the floor Thursday, as his salary is one he’s already delivered over a 5x return on in seven games this season. The Veteran has scored over 30 FD points in three of his last five games alone, and he’s shooting a Stellar 52.9 percent, including 40.5 percent from distance, over his last six contests overall. Morris is even facilitating at the second-highest rate of his career (2.3 APG), and the Pistons come in allowing NBA-high 32.1 Offensive efficiency to power forwards, along with the third-most points (25.9), third-most rebounds ( 11.7), fourth-most assists (4.6) and most blocks (2.2) per game to the position.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin HuerterSAC vs. SAS ($6,100); Harrison BarnesSAC vs. SAS ($5,500)

Winner of the FSWA 2016 Newcomer of the Year Award, Juan Carlos Blanco has been playing Fantasy sports for over 20 years and covers NBA, MLB, NFL, CFL and Arena Football for Rotowire.com, including serving as the beat Writer for teams in multiple sports. He has previously written for KFFL.com and remains an avid season-long and daily Fantasy player in multiple sports as well.