NBA DFS Leverage Picks, Optimizer Plays: Fill-ins Have Value

In case Week 18 of the NFL season doesn’t do it for you, the basketball Gods have blessed us with a six-game NBA Slate Sunday. Using our tools, this article will analyze Stokastic’s ownership projections to see how to best handle high- and low-owned players in order to gain leverage in DFS tournaments. Let’s get into the top NBA DFS leverage Picks for Sunday, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaden Hardy.

NBA DFS Leverage Picks & Optimizer Plays

With just six games on tap, ownership is expected to be concentrated, leaving it Mostly up to DFS players to determine how to differentiate themselves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably the top contrarian play on the slate, with only 13.20% of rosters on DraftKings expected to have the Oklahoma City Thunder guard. Gilgeous-Alexander looks like one of the top options DFS players can look to for leverage, taking on the Dallas Mavericks, who likely will be without Luka Doncic. At a modest $10,000 price tag on both DraftKings and FanDuel, Gilgeous-Alexander looks like a potential core building block in tournaments.

Despite being projected to be in 21.00% of lineups on FanDuel, Gilgeous-Alexander still isn’t getting nearly enough love, as he has an optimal percentage of 28.30%. The story is similar on DraftKings, where Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to be optimal 21.80% of the time. He is clearly one of the top leverage plays on the slate.

Another player who isn’t getting nearly enough love is Dallas guard Jaden Hardy. With the Mavericks waiving Kemba Walker mainly to give Hardy more minutes, he looks like the top value play on the slate if Doncic sits. Priced at only $3,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel, Hardy is projected to be 24.10% owned on DraftKings and 22.50% owned on FanDuel. Coming off back-to-back games with at least 15 minutes played, Hardy is projected to be in the optimal lineup 36.10% of the time on DraftKings and 33.30% of the time on FanDuel. In a great spot against the Thunder, there’s a lot to like about Hardy tonight.

On the flip side, Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is rating poor from a leverage perspective on DraftKings in Stokastic’s Boom Bust Tool and might be worth fading. At $4,600, Portis is projected to be 25.60% owned on DraftKings and has an optimal percentage of only 11.20%. On FanDuel, Portis is projected to be 14.80% owned with an optimal percentage of 5.40%. While Shamet is surely in play, he’s getting too much love while other mid-range plays like Naz Reid and John Wall are going under-owned.

Situations to Monitor

In typical Sunday fashion, there are a few situations to monitor tonight. Doncic was seen limping yesterday and his availability for Tonight remains in question. And Morant is also questionable for the Memphis Grizzlies, and if he sits, everybody else on the roster becomes more viable. Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Tyler Lord and Paul George are all questionable, with huge ramifications if any of them sit. It’s a similar story with Chris Paul questionable for the Suns, while on the other side, Darius Garland holds that same questionable designation for the Cleveland Cavaliers. lastly, Steven Adams and Naz Reid are questionable for Memphis and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

