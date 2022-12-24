NBA DFS: Ja Morant and top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Christmas Day, 2022

The NBA on Christmas Day has become a staple of the holiday viewing experience and the league is giving its fans wall-to-wall action again in 2022 beginning with 76ers vs. Knicks at noon ET and ending with Nuggets vs. Suns at 10:30 pm With three games in between and NBA daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s running on FanDuel and DraftKings throughout the day, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to get in on the action. But which matchups should you be exploiting, and how much exposure should you have to the top options in the Christmas NBA DFS player pool?

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Jayson Tatum in the 5 pm ET window is sure to attract a lot of buzz with Milwaukee sitting atop the Eastern Conference and Boston in second. But getting either of those superstars into your NBA DFS lineups on Christmas Day will mean that you have to make some sacrifices elsewhere in the name of salary cap space. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, they highlighted Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic finished with 50 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals to return 82 points on DraftKings and 76.6 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Christmas 2022

For Christmas Day, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who is listed at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. After making his first NBA All-Star team last year, Morant continues to elevate his game and he enters Christmas Day averaging 26.5 points, 7.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Morant has compiled six double-doubles in his last seven games and already has three triple-doubles on the season, so he brings clear value as a multi-category contributing point guard. And last year before he was injured in the playoff series against the Warriors, Morant was averaging 38.3 points, 8.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals over three games.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Jordan Poole ($8,300 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Poole is averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 assists per game this season, but is averaging 27.8 points per night in the four contests since Stephen Curry exited the Golden State lineup with a shoulder injury.

The fourth-year product of Michigan has proven himself as an extremely capable scorer when called upon and he’ll continue to see more shot volume for as long as Curry is on the shelf. He’s averaged 19.5 shots per game in his last four and 15.1 attempts per contest for the season. He’s also had four 20-point games in his last seven matchups with the Grizzlies.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, December 25

