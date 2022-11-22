NBA DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 22, 2022 includes Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have seemingly come to life since firing Steve Nash, and the return of Kyrie Irving from a team suspension helped the Squad make it six wins in nine games as they defeated the Grizzlies on Sunday. Irving didn’t put up a big stat line with 14 points, five rebounds and no assists in 26 minutes, but NBA daily Fantasy players will certainly be eager to see how quickly he can regain his pre-suspension form. Irving averaged 32.7 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor during a six-game stretch earlier in the season and that upside is a compelling enough reason to consider him for your NBA DFS lineups.

But Irving hasn’t had more than seven assists in a game this season, and Brooklyn would certainly like to see him take on a larger role as a facilitator even if the scoring Punch takes time to get back. So should you be rostering Irving on Tuesday night with a light NBA schedule or are there better options in the NBA DFS player pool? Before making any NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, they highlighted Thunder guard Josh Giddey as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Giddey had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal to return 40.25 points on DraftKings and 39.3 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, November 22

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Nuggets point guard Bruce Brown, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. Now in his fifth NBA season, Brown continues to be a solid role player who can adjust his game to fit a team’s needs whenever called upon.

And with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols) out the last two games, Brown has been called upon to initiate the Denver offense. Brown has played nearly 33 minutes a night during that span and is averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. Both Murray and Jokic are expected out again on Tuesday as the Nuggets take on the Pistons, so expect Brown to put up numbers that outpace his current pricing yet again.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets forward Kevin Durant ($11,200 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). At 34 years old, the 12-time NBA all-star and four-time scoring champion is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s shooting a scorching 53.1% from the floor this season and is fifth in the NBA in scoring (30.4 ppg).

Durant has been a pillar of consistency throughout the season on a roster that has desperately needed it, scoring at least 25 points in every game while playing in all 17 contests for Brooklyn. Now he’ll match up with a 76ers Squad that is expected to be without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday as all three battle foot injuries. Durant should feast off an undermanned Sixers Squad that he averaged 30.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists against last season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, November 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.