NBA DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for Nov. 15, 2022 includes Kevin Durant

We’re almost a month into the 2022-23 NBA season and Luka Doncic has been one of the most dominant players in basketball over the first few weeks of the season. The Mavericks guard is averaging 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting a career-best 49.6% from the floor, and he’s one of the most highly rostered players in the NBA DFS player pool on a nightly basis. The Mavericks will be in action against the Clippers on Tuesday night and Doncic could be essential to your NBA DFS lineups fresh off a game where he racked up nearly 80 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Monday, he highlighted Celtics center Al Horford as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Horford had a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds while also dishing out four assists. He also had a steal and a block to return 37.25 points on DraftKings and 36.2 points on FanDuel and returning 7x on both sites. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ($10,100 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year was an All-Star and made the All-NBA team for the first time last season, and he’s continuing to evolve his game in 2022-23.

Morant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game and has made his biggest strides as a shooter. After shooting 32.7% from the 3-point line over his first three seasons, Morant is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc this season and is taking a career-high 5.1 three-point attempts per game.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets forward Kevin Durant ($11,200 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel). The 12-time NBA All-Star and four-time league scoring champ continues to operate at an extremely high level in his age-34 season. Durant is averaging 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

Durant’s scoring has been a buoy during a choppy season for the Nets. He’s scored at least 25 points in all 14 games this year and he’s shot 50% or better from the floor in 10 of those 14 contests while never shooting below 40% from the field. With Kyrie Irving still out (suspension), Durant is also the primary ball-handler and facilitator for the Nets and that all makes him a high-upside play for NBA daily Fantasy purposes.

