NBA DFS Core Plays LIVE: Friday, October 21st

GENERAL SLATE THOUGHTS

3:23 PM ET: The charts are fully updated, and we’ll see what the news brings later today/tonight. A few notes on what I did with the charts today and am going to try to keep doing going forward:

– I did continue to double-count players who have MPE but only in the #1-5 initial rankings. For the GPP selections, I picked new ones at each position.

– For those GPP selections, I tried to go expensive with #1, mid-tier to upper mid-tier for #2, and cheap-ish for #3.

7:35 AM ET: The main injuries we will be monitoring today are , , , and the Raptors (the law firm of Boucher & Birch).

In regards to Murray, this is the front end of a back-to-back for Denver, so my guess is you see him sit tonight. That will give him two full days off between games, and then he will have another day off between their games on Saturday and Monday.

With Murray (and MPJ) back on Wednesday, predictably saw a slight decrease in his rates…

Last season: 31.9% usage rate, 42.6% assist rate, 23% rebound rate

Wednesday: 27.1% usage rate, 38.7% assist rate, 7.5% rebound rate

Those first two are within reason, but the rebound rate being that low is nothing more than an outlier. Jokic has never had a rebound rate below 17% in any season. I think we should be expecting a big bounce-back from him tonight, whether Murray plays or not.

I’d assume Bones Hyland would start if Murray is out, with grabbing the backup duties. Bones is just $3,900 on FD and $4,000 on DK, so we’ll have to see where he fits into the mix once the Slate starts coming into a little more focus.

As for the Magic, here is what we saw from them on Wednesday with Anthony out. (here is the link since the picture is kinda blurry)

Paolo! Yes, a 31.4% usage rate is awesome, but don’t overlook a 23.8% assist rate and 15.5% rebound rate. I am going to refrain from mentioning the names those kinds of rates remind me of just because it was only one game. But Let’s just say, if that kind of stuff keeps up, he is actually still way too cheap. On paper, the return of Anthony would dock Paolo some, but I’m not sure it will be as much as people might think.

I think that will just about do it for my morning check-in. An initial glance at LineupHQ makes it look like FanDuel has some pretty loose pricing today, with DraftKings being a little tighter. Both sites, however, appear to want to build through the mid-tier.

We have a long way to go though, so I will check back later today when I start filling in the tables. Happy Friday! Hope everyone made it through these first few NBA slates without too many bumps and bruises.

