NBA DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball Picks for opening night on October 18, 2022

When the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season tips off on Tuesday between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at 7:30 pm ET, all eyes will be on Joel Embiid. The 76ers center is coming off the best season of his career, but will be up against an opponent he had his struggles against last year. In four games against Boston last season, Embiid shot just 39.7% from the field, but will he open the season as a star for NBA DFS lineups?

Embiid will be flanked by James Harden, who needs to find an extra gear after he finished last season with his lowest points per game average since the 2011-12 season (21 ppg). He will still be one of the top names in the NBA DFS player pool for Tuesday, but are there better options? Before making any NBA DFS Picks for opening night on Tuesday, which features Warriors vs. Lakers and Celtics vs. 76ers, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

He finished last season highlighting Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The result: Wiggins scored 18 points and finished with six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks to return 47.5 points on DraftKings and 50.7 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA opening night 2022 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, October 18

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is listed at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. In last year’s season-opener between the two teams, James finished with a game-high 34 points, as well as 11 rebounds and five assists. Overall, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season.

In his career against the Warriors, James has averaged 27.6 points and shot 50.1% from the field. In three games against Golden State last season, they scored 38.7 points per game and finished with 36 total rebounds. In those matchups, he also hit 43.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey ($5,500 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). Maxey took advantage of his opportunity as a starter with last year’s team, and averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and hit 42.7% of his 3-pointers. They turned things up in the playoffs, and scored 20.8 points per game.

Maxey wasn’t quite as sharp in three regular season games against Boston last season (35 FG%, 13.3 ppg), but he did drain six of his 13 3-point attempts in those meetings. Last year, he finished with a near-even split in his efficiency between home and road games, but one area he picked things up away from the Wells Fargo Center was on the defensive end of the floor. In away games, Maxey finished with 31 steals in 36 games, compared to the 24 that he had in 39 home appearances.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.