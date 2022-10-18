NBA DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks, advice for opening night on October 18, 2022

NBA opening night 2022 is here and the season will begin with a pair of marquee matchups as the action begins with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Boston Celtics at 7:30 pm ET followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 pm ET . It’s a star-studded doubleheader to open the NBA season and daily Fantasy basketball players will be tinkering with their NBA DFS lineups to give themselves maximum exposure to stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. So where can you cut costs to afford some of those big names?

The Warriors granted massive extensions to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins this offseason that make it clear they’re a big part of the franchise’s plans moving forward. So could we see them take on a more prominent role beginning on Tuesday night, or are there other options in the NBA DFS player pool at their mid-level price that make more sense? Before making any NBA DFS Picks for opening night on Tuesday, which features Warriors vs. Lakers and Celtics vs. 76ers, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball Picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

He finished last season highlighting Wiggins as one of his top NBA DFS Picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The result: Wiggins scored 18 points and finished with six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks to return 47.5 points on DraftKings and 50.7 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA opening night 2022 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, October 18

For Tuesday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is James, who is listed at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. In last year’s season-opener between the two teams, James finished with a game-high 34 points, as well as 11 rebounds and five assists. Overall, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season.

In his career against the Warriors, James has averaged 27.6 points and shot 50.1% from the field. In three games against Golden State last season, they scored 38.7 points per game and finished with 36 total rebounds. In those matchups, he also hit 43.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking James with Anthony Davis, who is listed at $8,500 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. Since going from being the biggest star on the Pelicans roster to playing second-fiddle to James, Davis’ numbers have dropped off a bit, but he’s still an elite player in the NBA by any stretch of the imagination.

Last season, Davis shot 53.2% from the floor and averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. In his career against the Warriors, Davis has averaged 24.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest and last year he had 33 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal against the Warriors on NBA Opening Night.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.