NBA DFS, 2023: Top FanDuel, DraftKings tournament picks, advice for January 6 from a daily Fantasy pro

Before setting your NBA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Friday, January 6, you NEED to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, he highlighted Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in his top NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Clarkson scored 19 points and had five assists, four rebounds and two steals to return 36 points on DraftKings and 35.3 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Friday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards F/C Kristaps Porzingis ($9,600 on DraftKings and $9,300 FanDuel). Porzingis scored 22 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in his last start on Tuesday against Milwaukee. Over his last five games, he averaged 24 points, 8.6 rebounds and hit 37% of his three-point attempts.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for MASSIVE numbers on Friday! This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing! You ABSOLUTELY need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

What are the top NBA DFS Picks for Friday? And which player is a MUST-ROSTER? … Join SportsLine now to see DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks, stacks, and player pools for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in BIG on NBA DFS!