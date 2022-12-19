NBA DFS, 2022: Top FanDuel, DraftKings tournament picks, advice for December 19 from a daily Fantasy pro

Before setting your NBA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday, December 19, you NEED to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Sunday, they highlighted Warriors guard Jordan Poole as one of his top NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Poole scored a season-high 43 points and had six assists to return 55.7 points on DraftKings and 52.2 points on FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Monday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Raptors center Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $10,100 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis ($9,600 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel). Sabonis scored 23 points to go with 11 rebounds last Friday against the Pistons. He has three double-doubles over his last five games and has scored at least 20 points in his last four starts.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for MASSIVE numbers on Monday! This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing! You ABSOLUTELY need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

What are the top NBA DFS Picks for Monday? And which player is a MUST-ROSTER? … Join SportsLine now to see DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks, stacks, and player pools for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in BIG on NBA DFS!