NBA DFS, 2022: Top FanDuel, DraftKings tournament picks, advice for December 17 from a daily Fantasy pro

Before setting your NBA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, December 17, you NEED to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He’s also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, he highlighted Timberwolves center Naz Reid as one of his top NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Reid had 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block to return 51.75 points on DraftKings and 52.3 points on FanDuel for an ROI of over 11x on both sites. Anyone who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Saturday, one of McClure’s top NBA DFS Picks is Mavericks center Christian Wood, who is listed at $6,300 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Another part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns guard Devin Booker ($9,100 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). Booker is averaging a career-high 26.9 points per game this season and returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for MASSIVE numbers on Saturday! This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing! You ABSOLUTELY need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

What are the top NBA DFS Picks for Saturday? And which player is a MUST-ROSTER? … Join SportsLine now to see DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks, stacks, and player pools for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in BIG on NBA DFS!